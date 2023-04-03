Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $164.82

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $179.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.16. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.