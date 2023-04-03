Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $20.41

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

