Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $15.17

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,141,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,706,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.