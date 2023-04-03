Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $30.86

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.