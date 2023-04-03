Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $30.86

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.
WB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Weibo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
