Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 128,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,731. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

