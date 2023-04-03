Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 8.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

BLDR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.06. 551,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

