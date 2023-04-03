Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Camping World Stock Up 4.8 %

Camping World stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

