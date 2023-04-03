Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.74. 2,478,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

