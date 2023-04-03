Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.77.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNGL. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.