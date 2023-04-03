Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$4.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

WEED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

