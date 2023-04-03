Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

