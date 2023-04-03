Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.89. 161,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,231. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.