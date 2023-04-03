Cardano Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Cardano has a market cap of $13.61 billion and $526.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.88 or 0.06497637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,746,526,047 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

