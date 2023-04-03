Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 124,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,505,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,866,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.