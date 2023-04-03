Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 124,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,505,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,866,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
