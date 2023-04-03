Carol Orme Holding Sells 4,000,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DINO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. 5,215,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

