Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.