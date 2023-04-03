Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CITE remained flat at $10.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Cartica Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 934,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 325,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.