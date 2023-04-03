Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,519. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

