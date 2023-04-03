Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $371,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.39. 251,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,113. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

