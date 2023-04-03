Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,618. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

