Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.46. 279,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,520. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.