Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,788 U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 29,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,851. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.47). U-Haul had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

