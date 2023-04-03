Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.66. 1,875,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

