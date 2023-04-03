Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.66. 1,875,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.