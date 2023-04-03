CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

Shares of CBAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

