Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) PT Lowered to GBX 265

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 265 ($3.26) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

LON CAML opened at GBX 234.85 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.60. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £426.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,576.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Central Asia Metals

In related news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.