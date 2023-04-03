Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.77 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $342,288.34 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27929525 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $403,302.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

