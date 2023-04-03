Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Update

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Up 4.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. 523,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,922. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

