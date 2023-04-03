ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in March

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChampionX Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,568,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 66.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 247.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,134,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 793,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

