Chardan Capital Trims Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Target Price to $9.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

