Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemung Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CHMG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 8,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $195.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

