Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.37. 725,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

