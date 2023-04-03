Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
