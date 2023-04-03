Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH):

3/30/2023 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

3/16/2023 – Choice Hotels International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $120.00.

2/7/2023 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.61. 322,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,949. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

