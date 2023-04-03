Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000.

BATS JMUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. 20,335 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

