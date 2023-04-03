Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $523.00 at Bank of America

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $513.00 to $523.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

