Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.43. 2,087,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,165,980. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

