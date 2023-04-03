Clover Finance (CLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,921.10

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $30.56 million and $141,921.10 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 509,305,608 coins and its circulating supply is 305,806,039 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

