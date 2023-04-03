Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,664. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

