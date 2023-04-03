Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.
Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,664. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
