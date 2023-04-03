Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

