Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 6.6%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.29. 473,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,136,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.