Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 577,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.03. 61,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Colliers International Group

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

