Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.96 per share, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,976,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,311. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

