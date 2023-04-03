Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $318.36. 16,435,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,383,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $369.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

