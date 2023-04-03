Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 326,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $209.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

