Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 552,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,941. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

