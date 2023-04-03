Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 372,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,845. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

