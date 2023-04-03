Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 47,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,232. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

