Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,133. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.