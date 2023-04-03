Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 699,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,343 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

