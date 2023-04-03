Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,158,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,494. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

